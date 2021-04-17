Senior Menus: Week of 4/19/21 to 4/23/21

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, chocolate torte, pear slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Cranberry/kraut meatballs, white bean salad, wax beans, butterscotch pudding, cantaloupe slice, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, tossed salad, carrot cake, apple slices, slice bread.
Thursday: Barbecue pork cutlet, baby red potatoes, western corn, orange sherbet, petite banana, dinner roll.
Friday: Roast turkey, mashes potatoes, baby carrots, molasses cookie, peach slices, sliced bread.