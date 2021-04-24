Senior Menus: Week of 4/26/21-5/1/21

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Escalloped potatoes and ham, broccoli cuts, fudge brownie, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, spinach salad, sugar cookie, applesauce, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Smoked sausage, baked beans, health slaw, Butterfinger torte, pear slices, sliced bread.
Thursday: Chopped steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, cinnamon roll, fruit cocktail, dinner roll.
Friday: Orange chicken, baked potato, peas and carrots, sugar cookie, petite banana, sliced bread.