Senior Menus: Week of 7/5/21-7/9/21
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Week of 7/5/21-7/9/21

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Closed for holiday.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a whole-wheat bun, American potato salad, California blend vegetables, applesauce cake, tropical fruit salad.

Wednesday: Teriyaki chicken, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, vanilla pudding, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.

Thursday: Baked spaghetti, mixed Italian salad, key lime pie, petite banana, French bread.

Friday: Crispy fish fillet, calico bean casserole, cole slaw, cinnamon roll, apple slices, sliced bread.

