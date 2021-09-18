 Skip to main content
Senior Menus: Week of 9/20/21-9/24/21
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Week of 9/20/21-9/24/21

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, carrots, pineapple tidbits, fudge brownie, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, tossed salad, coconut cream pie, honeydew melon, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas with pearl onions, chocolate pudding, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.

Thursday: Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, health slaw, apple slices, cookie, dinner roll.

Friday: Beef frank on a whole-wheat bun, calico bean casserole, broccoli cuts, frosted cake, fruited gelatin.

