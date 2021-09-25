Senior Menus: Week of 9/27/21-10/1/21

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Chicken tetrazzini casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Pot roast, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, pumpkin cake, peach slices, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, garlic-mashed potato, copper penny salad, tapioca pudding, applesauce, sliced bread.
Thursday: Barbecue pork cutlet, white bean salad, California blend vegetables, orange sherbet, petite banana, dinner roll.
Friday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, sundae cup, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.