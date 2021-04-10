Senior Menus: Week of April 12-16

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, carrots, applesauce cake, fruit cocktail, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, calico bean casserole, tossed salad, ice cream cup, applesauce, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, twice bake style potato, copper penny salad, peanut butter cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.
Thursday: Beef stew, California blend vegetables, vanilla pudding, apricot halves, cheddar biscuit.
Friday: Liver and onions, baked potato, green beans, key lime pie, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.