Senior Menus: Week of Aug. 16-20
Senior Menus: Week of Aug. 16-20

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Burgundy/mushroom chopped steak, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, chocolate pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Beef stroganoff, spinach salad with, raspberry vinaigrette, honeydew melon, frosted cake, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potato, copper penny salad, fudge brownie, peach slices, sliced bread.

Thursday: Mushroom pork, cutlet, mashed potatoes, green beans, chocolate chip cookie, applesauce, dinner roll.

Friday: Chicken, broccoli & rice casserole, Brussels sprouts, petite banana, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.

