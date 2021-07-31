Senior Menus: Week of Aug. 2-6

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, apple slices, chocolate cloud torte, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, honeydew melon, butterscotch pudding, French bread.
Wednesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, tropical fruit salad, molasses cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Bratwurst on a whole-wheat bun, baked beans, corn, cantaloupe slice, birthday cake.
Friday: Pepper steak, baked potato, California blend vegetables, petite banana, sliced bread.