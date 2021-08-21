 Skip to main content
Senior Menus: Week of Aug. 23-27
Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit salad, poppy seed torte, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, red beans & rice, corn, cantaloupe slice, ice cream cup, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, tossed salad, peanut butter cookie, apple slices, sliced bread.

Thursday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, watermelon slice, cookie, dinner roll.

Friday: Chicken tetrazzini, casserole, broccoli cuts, Alexander torte, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.

