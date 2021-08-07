 Skip to main content
Senior Menus: Week of Aug. 9-13
SENIOR MENUS

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Ham roll, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, applesauce, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, cranberry gelatin, carrot cake, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Hungarian goulash, casserole, tossed salad, chocolate raspberry torte, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.

Thursday: Hawaiian meatballs, baby red potatoes, three-bean salad, apricot halves, cinnamon roll, dinner roll.

Friday: Chicken chow mein over brown rice, watermelon slice, sugar cookie, sliced bread.

