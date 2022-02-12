 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Week of Feb. 14-18

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, Valentine’s cake, apple slices, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Chicken tetrazzini casserole, broccoli cuts, peanut butter cookie, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, cinnamon roll, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.

Thursday: Chicken marsala, calico bean casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, fudge brownie, dinner roll.

Friday: Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, chocolate cloud torte, petite banana, sliced bread.

