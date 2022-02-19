 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Week of Feb. 21-25

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, pumpkin torte, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Chili casserole, California blend vegetable, orange sherbet, peach slices, cornbread.

Wednesday: Chopped steak in burgundy/mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, carrots, Alexander torte, pear slices, sliced bread.

Thursday: Cranberry and kraut meatballs, baby red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, spice cake, fruited gelatin, dinner roll.

Friday: Barbecue pork cutlet, red beans and rice, health slaw, molasses cookie, applesauce, sliced bread.

