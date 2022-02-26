 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senior Menus: Week of Feb. 28-March 4

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Baked chicken, twice baked-style potatoes, copper penny salad, Butterfinger torte, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, butterscotch pudding, fruited gelatin, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, broccoli cuts, raspberry sherbet, cantaloupe slice, sliced bread.

Thursday: Chicken teriyaki, baked potato, three bean salad, birthday cake, apple slices, dinner roll.

Friday: Vegetarian lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, sugar cookie, petite banana, French bread.

