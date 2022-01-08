Senior Menus: Week of Jan. 10-15

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Meatball in honey mustard sauce, brown rice, broccoli cuts, ice cream cup, peach slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Liver and onions, garlic mashed potato, carrots, coconut cream pie, applesauce, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chili casserole, green beans, sugar cookie, cantaloupe slice, cornbread.
Thursday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, applesauce cake, apricot halves, dinner roll.
Friday: Chicken, broccoli and, rice casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, butterscotch pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.