Senior Menus: Week of Jan. 17-23

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Pepper steak, baked potato, peas and carrots, cinnamon roll, pear slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, Alexander torte, apple slices, French bread.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, twice-baked style potato, pickled beet salad, peanut butter cookies, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.
Thursday: Barbecue meatballs, calico bean casserole, cole slaw, fudge brownie, petite banana, dinner roll.
Friday: Chicken Marsala, baby red potatoes, California blend vegetables, spice cake, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.