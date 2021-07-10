 Skip to main content
Senior Menus: Week of July 12-16
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Week of July 12-16

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, chocolate chip cookie, honeydew melon, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Chili casserole, broccoli cuts, watermelon slice, butterscotch pudding, cornbread.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potato, copper penny salad, red velvet cake, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.

Thursday: Liver and onions, baked potato, green beans, sugar cookie, fruited gelatin, dinner roll.

Friday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, raspberry sherbet, pear slices, sliced bread.

