Senior Menus: Week of July 19-23
Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Barbecue pork cutlet, baby red potatoes, corn, coconut cream pie, applesauce, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, chocolate pudding, peach slices, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Glazed ham, squash, health slaw, tropical fruit salad, sundae cup, sliced bread.

Thursday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, three-bean salad, spice cake, apple slices, dinner roll.

Friday: Honey mustard, meatballs, brown rice, wax beans, cantaloupe slice, fudge brownie, sliced bread.

