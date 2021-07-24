Senior Menus: Week of July 26-30

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Smoked sausage, baked potato, Swiss spinach, pumpkin cake, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, German cole slaw, tapioca pudding, apricot halves, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Beef stew, winter blend vegetables, Butterfinger torte, petite banana, sliced bread.
Thursday: Meatloaf, white bean salad, tossed salad, cinnamon roll, applesauce, dinner roll.
Friday: Chicken cacciatore, baby red potatoes, Italian blend vegetables, oatmeal raisin, cookie, watermelon slice, sliced bread.