 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior Menus: Week of June 14-18
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Week of June 14-18

{{featured_button_text}}

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, Brussels sprouts, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, spice cake, applesauce, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Smoked sausage, calico bean casserole, California blend vegetables, chocolate sundae cup, peach slices, sliced bread.

Thursday: Beef stroganoff, corn, tapioca pudding, cantaloupe slice, dinner roll.

Friday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, molasses cookie, apple slices, sliced bread.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

News of those who serve 6/9/21

Cody C. Alt, Sgt., Sgt. U.S. Marine Corps, Motor Transport Maintenance Chief, Combat Logistics Company 16, stationed in Yuma, Arizona. He is t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News