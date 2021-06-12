Senior Menus: Week of June 14-18

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, Brussels sprouts, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, spice cake, applesauce, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Smoked sausage, calico bean casserole, California blend vegetables, chocolate sundae cup, peach slices, sliced bread.
Thursday: Beef stroganoff, corn, tapioca pudding, cantaloupe slice, dinner roll.
Friday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, molasses cookie, apple slices, sliced bread.