Senior Menus: Week of June 21-25

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, applesauce cake, pear slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, orange sherbet, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, Alexander torte, honeydew melon, sliced bread.
Thursday: Orange chicken, baked potato, tossed salad, fudge brownie, petite banana, dinner roll.
Friday: Meatloaf, red beans and rice, cole slaw, cinnamon roll, applesauce, sliced bread.