Senior Menus: Week of June 28-July 2
Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, pumpkin cake, fruit cocktail, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Beef stew, broccoli cuts, coconut cream pie, pear slices, cheddar biscuit.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, twice bake-style potatoes, three bean salad, peanut butter cookie, apple slices, sliced bread.

Thursday: Pork jaegerschnitzel, baked potato, spinach salad with hot bacon dressing, birthday cake, watermelon slice, dinner roll.

Friday: Beef frank on a whole-wheat bun, baked beans, corn, ice cream cup, cantaloupe slice.

