Senior Menus: Week of June 7-11
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Week of June 7-11

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Burgundy/mushroom chopped steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, cinnamon roll, pear slices, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Glazed ham, baked beans, health slaw, vanilla pudding, apple slices, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Lasagna casserole, broccoli cuts, chocolate raspberry torte, fruited gelatin, French bread.

Thursday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, fudge cookie, honeydew melon, dinner roll.

Friday: Cranberry/kraut meatballs, baked potato, tossed salad, chocolate pudding, petite banana, sliced bread.

