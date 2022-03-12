Senior Menus: Week of March 14-18

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, dream sicle torte, apple slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Beef stew, spinach salad with honey/French dressing, applesauce cake, fruited gelatin, cheddar biscuit.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, oatmeal-raisin cookie, orange, sliced bread.
Thursday: Corned beef, baby red potatoes, cabbage and carrots, key lime pie, pear slices, dinner roll.
Friday: Tuna casserole, broccoli cuts, ambrosia dessert, petite banana, sliced bread.