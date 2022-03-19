Senior Menus: Week of March 21-25

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Ham roll, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, orange sherbet, fruit cocktail, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, cinnamon roll, peach slices, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Barbecue meatballs, red beans and rice, winter blend vegetables, vanilla pudding, cantaloupe slice, sliced bread.
Thursday: Orange chicken, baby red potatoes, tossed salad, snickerdoodle, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.
Friday: Salmon loaf, baked potato, peas and pearl onions, spice cake, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.