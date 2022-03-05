 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Week of March 7-11

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, ice cream cup, applesauce, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Beef stroganoff casserole, broccoli cuts, chocolate raspberry torte, peach slices, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Liver and onions, garlic mashed potatoes, corn, tapioca pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

Thursday: Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, health slaw, chocolate chip cookie, petite banana.

Friday: Macaroni & cheese, tossed salad, green beans, cantaloupe slice, fudge brownie, sliced bread.

