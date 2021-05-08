 Skip to main content
Senior Menus: Week of May 10-14
SENIOR MENUS

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, corn, butterscotch pudding, pear slices, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Baked spaghetti, mixed Italian salad, Alexander torte, fruited gelatin, French bread.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, American potato salad, California blend vegetables, oatmeal-raisin cookie, apple slices, sliced bread.

Thursday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, spice cake, applesauce, dinner roll.

Friday: Crispy fish fillet, German potato salad, cole slaw, cinnamon roll, honeydew melon, onion rye bread.

