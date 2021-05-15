 Skip to main content
Senior Menus: Week of May 17-21
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Week of May 17-21

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, raspberry sherbet, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Chicken and a biscuit casserole, broccoli cuts, egg custard pie, peach slices.

Wednesday: Meatloaf, calico bean casserole, wax beans, chocolate pudding, cantaloupe slice, sliced bread.

Thursday: Sweet & sour pork over brown rice, tossed salad, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.

Friday: Hamburger on a whole-wheat bun, cheesy potato bake, California blend vegetables, chocolate cake, petite banana.

