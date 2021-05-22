 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior Menus: Week of May 24-28
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Week of May 24-28

{{featured_button_text}}

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Pork jaegerschnitzel, baked potato, peas and carrots, cream sicle torte, applesauce, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, oatmeal-butterscotch cookie, pear slices, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Hawaiian meatballs, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, vanilla pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

Thursday: Chicken tetrazzini casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, ice cream cup, honeydew melon, dinner roll.

Friday: Bratwurst on a whole-wheat bun, baked beans, broccoli cuts, fudge brownie, apple slices.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dahl earns academic award
Community

Dahl earns academic award

The Columbus FFA 2021 DeKalb Outstanding Senior award recipient is Hannah Dahl. She is the daughter of Taylor and Sarah Dahl. The award is bas…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News