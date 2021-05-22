Senior Menus: Week of May 24-28

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Pork jaegerschnitzel, baked potato, peas and carrots, cream sicle torte, applesauce, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, oatmeal-butterscotch cookie, pear slices, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Hawaiian meatballs, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, vanilla pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.
Thursday: Chicken tetrazzini casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, ice cream cup, honeydew melon, dinner roll.
Friday: Bratwurst on a whole-wheat bun, baked beans, broccoli cuts, fudge brownie, apple slices.