Senior Menus: Week of May 3-7
Senior Menus: Week of May 3-7

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday, Ham rolls, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, chocolate sundae cup, apple slices, sliced bread.

Tuesday, Chili casserole, tossed salad, poppy seed torte, cantaloupe slice, cornbread.

Wednesday, Meatballs in honey mustard sauce, brown rice, winter blend vegetables, vanilla pudding, peach slices, sliced bread.

Thursday, Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, birthday cake, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.

Friday, Chicken marsala, baby red potatoes, green beans, chocolate raspberry torte, petite banana, sliced bread.

