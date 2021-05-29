Senior Menus: Week of May 31-June 4

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, butterscotch pudding, peach slices, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken cacciatore, baby red potatoes, mixed Italian salad, chocolate sundae cup, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.
Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, birthday cake, fruit cocktail, dinner roll.
Friday: Salmon loaf, baked potato, carrots, chocolate chip cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.