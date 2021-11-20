Senior Menus: Week of Nov. 22-26

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, chocolate cloud torte, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, tossed salad, ice cream cup, applesauce, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, escalloped corn, pumpkin pie, cranberry gelatin, sliced bread.
Thursday: Closed to observe the Thanksgiving holiday.
Friday: Closed to observe the Thanksgiving holiday.