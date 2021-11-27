Senior Menus: Week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 3

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Honey mustard meatballs, brown rice, broccoli cuts, butterscotch pudding, apple slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, baby carrots, coconut cream pie, fruit cocktail, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Smoked sausage, red beans and rice, cole slaw, raspberry sherbet, peach slices, sliced bread.
Thursday: Orange chicken, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, birthday cake, petite banana, dinner roll.
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, German pot salad, California blend vegetables, orange, cookie, onion rye bread.