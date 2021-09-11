Senior Menus: Week of Sept. 13-17

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Baked chicken, twice baked-style potato, three bean salad, vanilla pudding, apple slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked spaghetti, Italian blend vegetables, red velvet cake, cantaloupe slice, French bread
Wednesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, chocolate chip cookie, applesauce, sliced bread.
Thursday: Smoked sausage, baked potato, mixed vegetables, fruited gelatin, cinnamon roll, dinner roll.
Friday: Liver and onions, garlic mashed potato, corn, petite banana, ice cream cup, sliced bread.