Senior Nutrition Program bid request

The Juneau County Committee on Aging and Disability is seeking bids for the Senior Nutrition Program. Bid quotes will cover the contract year of Jan. 1, 2021-Dec. 31, 2021.

Menus for the program are approved by a contracted dietitian for the Senior Nutrition Program. Bids may be submitted for one or more communities which include congregate and home delivered meals for Camp Douglas, Elroy, Lyndon Station, Mauston, Necedah, New Lisbon and Wonewoc.

Proposals must demonstrate the capacity to provide the minimum requirements identified in the bid specifications. The bid specifications may be obtained by contacting the Juneau County Senior Nutrition Program, 200 Hickory St., Mauston.

Bids will be accepted until 4 p.m., Sept. 18, 2020. The Committee on Aging and Disability reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids.