Dodge County Human Services and Health Department will host Seniors Eat Well Nutrition Education Program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at The Watermark, 209 S Center St ., Beaver Dam.
Anyone interested in eating at the Dining Site after the course, may call 920-887-4639, ext. 102 at least one day prior to reserve a meal. All ages are welcome; however, if younger than 60 years, the cost will be $10.96 per meal instead of the suggested donation of $3.99.
For more information, call Jackie DeLaRosa at 920-386-3583.
