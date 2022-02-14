 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIORS CELEBRATE BIRTHDAYS WITH GUEST SPEAKER

Brett Klawitter of Blank Canvas Arts, 614 Oak St., Baraboo, spoke to the Baraboo Area Senior Center at its monthly birthday party on Feb. 11. His business offers painting and craft supplies as well as art, knitting, and other classes for people of all ages.

