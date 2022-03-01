 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SENIORS HOST MONTHLY POTLUCK

  • 0
SENIORS HOST MONTHLY POTLUCK

Eydie Ridder shares her photos from a trip to Arizona and New Mexico at the Feb. 28 monthly potluck at the Baraboo Area Senior Center.

 MJ MILLER/Contributed

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Fatty and Jake

PETS OF WEEK: Fatty and Jake

Fatty is a 6-year-old border collie/terrier/American pit bull mix surrendered because his owner came into some tough times. He enjoys playing …

Barreau earns 4-H award

Barreau earns 4-H award

Art created by Hadley Barreau, a member of the Juneau County 4-H, was chosen as an award winner for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Art Contest o…

PETS OF WEEK: Ian and Nadya

PETS OF WEEK: Ian and Nadya

Ian is a 3-month-old Siberian husky mix pup. He is a social large breed pup that loves to play and learn new things. He has energy and enthusi…

PETS OF WEEK: Dudley and Dagwood

PETS OF WEEK: Dudley and Dagwood

Dudley is 11-years-old, a terrier, American pit bull/mix. He came in as a stray. This happy-go-lucky senior dog needs a home. He’s good with o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News