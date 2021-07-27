 Skip to main content
Seniors host monthly potlucks again
The Baraboo Area Senior Center Organization held its monthly potluck on July 26 with Larry Harvey from Wisconsin Dells, sharing photos from his cultural exchange trip to Cuba. Potlucks are held on the last Monday of the month.

