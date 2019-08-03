Meadow Ridge Senior Living in Baraboo was visited by the Baraboo Bluff ATV Club on July 23. Bob and Kathleen Spencer and Mark Zweifel brought an all-terrain vehicle and a utility task vehicle and spoke about the differences between the two. Pictured, from left, are Kathleen Spencer, resident Marge Pavelsek and Bob Spencer with a UTV.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)