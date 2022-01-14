 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seniors learn about nutrition
0 Comments

Seniors learn about nutrition

  • 0

Baraboo Area Senior Center Organization celebrates January birthdays on Jan. 14 with guest speaker John Kessenich of The Grainery in downtown Baraboo. He outlined some of the products offered in his store and spoke about good nutrition.

John Kessenich

Kessenich
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Christmas tree collection

City of Beaver Dam residents that receive contracted solid waste collection services from the city, may place Christmas trees and boughs to th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News