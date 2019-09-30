Dodge County Human Services and Health Department and Extension Dodge County will host a month-long Seniors Eat Well Nutrition Education series from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays beginning Oct. 9 at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.
Attendees will learn about snacks, cooking and seasoning with herbs, heart healthy meals and fitness fun.
Anyone interested in eating at the Dining Site following the course, call 1-887-4639, ext. 102 at least one day in advance to reserve a meal. All ages are welcome, if younger than 60 years, the meal is $10.96, older, suggested donation is $3.99.
For more information, call Jackie DeLaRosa at 920-386-3583.
