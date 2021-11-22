Seniors Only/Kids Only Shops scheduled

The $1-$5 Shop team of local retirees will host the second annual Senior Only/Kids Only Shops followed by public shopping Dec. 3-4 at 6:8, 821 Industry Road, Sauk City. The $1-$5 inventory has been expanded to include more expensive items, like handmade rugs and quilts, to the $1-$5 inventory.

6:8 will provide free coffee, waiting/resting areas, handicap accessible bathrooms, and holiday music.

Dec. 3: 9 a.m. to noon, open to senior citizens. Senior Only Shop with Sauk Prairie High School National Honor Society members assisting with shopping, wrapping, and loading of packages. Wide aisles will accommodate walkers and wheelchairs.

Dec. 4: 9 a.m. to noon, for students, pre-K through middle school. Kids Only Shop with SPHS NHS and 6:8 Silver Cord members assisting the children with selecting, purchasing and wrapping their gifts during Holly Jolly Weekend. The movie, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” will be shown.

The first 1,000 visitors on Dec. 4 will receive a chocolate bar, five of which will contain a gold reward ticket where winners will receive a year’s supply of chocolate.