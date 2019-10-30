Seniors receive visit from 24-year-old pony

Residents at The Pines Senior Living in Prairie du Sac received a special visit from an adorable 24-year-old pony named Midnight on Sept. 10. Gina Varley, owner of Foggy Bottom Farm, brought Midnight in for the seniors to interact with and learn more about. Pictured, from front left, are Dean Pfaff, Gina Varley, Patsy Hering; back left, are Marilyn Blackmon, and Myrtle Power.
