Seniors take prize at Big Top Parade

St. Clare Meadows' rickshaws were named the top non-commercial entry in the July 20 Big Top Parade. The Baraboo assisted living facility received a trophy and $100 in Chamber Bucks, to be used at Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce member businesses. Pictured celebrating this triumph, from left, are resident Vi Tully, activity coordinator Emily Bowen, director of organization advancement Samantha Machovec, chamber Executive Director Darren Hornby and resident Dorothy Dorner.
