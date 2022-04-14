 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIORS VISIT RIVER ARTS CENTER

Folks from Meadow Ridge Senior Living in Baraboo participated in an April 6 trip to River Arts Center in Prairie du Sac. They appreciated the beauty of the building and the artwork on display, recognizing a few of the artists’ names. From left, Muriel Halweg, Peggy Powers, Vera Denu, Mary Hamm, and John Johnson. For more information, visit meadowridgebaraboo.com or call 608-356-8770.

 ELDERSPAN/Contributed

