September is Library Card Sign Up month

Reedsburg Public Library celebrates National Library Card Sign Up month during open hours, adults and children may apply and pick up a flyer containing the fall programming schedule that is also online at reedsburglibrary.org. Programming begins on Sept. 20. A library card is important because of the many resources that can be accessed with it aside from just books. And it’s all for free.

Books, DVDS, CDS, Playaways, Launchpads, and activity bags can all be borrowed with a library card. Your library card number also allows you to check out ebooks and audiobooks from Wisconsin’s Digital Library — Overdrive or the Hoopla platform, both available through the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org, or as an app from Google Play or the App Store.

To obtain a library card, adults will fill out a short application and show library staff photo identification and proof of current address. A current driver’s license is sufficient. If you have recently moved, bring in a recent bill sent to your address for proof of residency, along with your photo ID. Adults must provide their ID and signature for their children younger than age 16 applying for a card. Library staff let parents decide at what age their children may obtain cards.