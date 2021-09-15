September is Library Card Sign Up month

Reedsburg Public Library celebrates National Library Card Sign Up month during open hours, adults and children may apply and pick up a flyer containing the fall programming schedule that is also online at reedsburglibrary.org. Programming begins on Sept. 20. A library card is important because of the many resources that can be accessed with it aside from just books. And it’s all for free.
Books, DVDS, CDS, Playaways, Launchpads, and activity bags can all be borrowed with a library card. Your library card number also allows you to check out ebooks and audiobooks from Wisconsin’s Digital Library — Overdrive or the Hoopla platform, both available through the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org, or as an app from Google Play or the App Store.
To obtain a library card, adults will fill out a short application and show library staff photo identification and proof of current address. A current driver’s license is sufficient. If you have recently moved, bring in a recent bill sent to your address for proof of residency, along with your photo ID. Adults must provide their ID and signature for their children younger than age 16 applying for a card. Library staff let parents decide at what age their children may obtain cards.
Most library materials can be checked out for four weeks. Magazines and music CDS can be checked out for two weeks, and most movies on DVD or Blu-ray for one. Two renewals are further allowed for any items without reserves on them. Library customers are encouraged to return their items on or before the due date, although late fees are no longer assessed.
An additional advantage of the Reedsburg Public library card is that it can be used in-person to check out materials at any of South Central Library System’s 53 libraries in a seven county area. Alternatively, by using the LINKcat catalog on the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org or the LINKcat app, library customers can reserve library materials from other libraries in the system and have them sent to Reedsburg Public Library. Most available materials arrive at the requesting library in a few days.
For more information, call 768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
