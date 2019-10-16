{{featured_button_text}}
September students of the month

The September students of the month. Pictured, from front left, are Johandry Rayo-Colindres, Tenley Vander Wilt and Macey Berndt, back from left, Danny Roehling, Joey Roehlinh, Lacey Ott, and Emma Mildbrand.

 ANN LANKEY/Contributed

The Wonewoc-Center School have selected the September students of the month based on their attitude and work ethic. Lower elementary students of the month are Johandry Rayo-Colindres and Tenley Vander Wilt. Upper elementary students of the month are Jack Byrdy and Macey Berndt. The middle school students of the month are Danny Roehling and Emma Mildbrand. The high school students of the month are Joey Roehling and Lacey Ott. Each winner received a certificate and their picture displayed in the trophy cases in the main lobby. Students also received a $3 gift card to purchase extra food items from the lunchroom.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.