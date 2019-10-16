The Wonewoc-Center School have selected the September students of the month based on their attitude and work ethic. Lower elementary students of the month are Johandry Rayo-Colindres and Tenley Vander Wilt. Upper elementary students of the month are Jack Byrdy and Macey Berndt. The middle school students of the month are Danny Roehling and Emma Mildbrand. The high school students of the month are Joey Roehling and Lacey Ott. Each winner received a certificate and their picture displayed in the trophy cases in the main lobby. Students also received a $3 gift card to purchase extra food items from the lunchroom.
