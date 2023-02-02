The Columbia County 4-H Leaders Association, Inc. will offer a maximum of 10 $300 scholarships to be divided between graduating high school seniors currently enrolled in 4-H and 4-H alumni. A maximum of two male and two female applicants may be eligible for the $500 Comstock scholarship, which is given instead of the Columbia County 4-H Leaders Association scholarship.

The Columbia County Livestock Committee also will offer “Sale of Champion Scholarships. The number and amount of the scholarships will be determined by the Livestock Scholarship Committee.

The scholarship guidelines and application forms available at https://columbia.extension.wisc.edu/4-h-youth-development/4-h-forms/columbia-county-4-h-scholarship-forms.

The Columbia County Master Gardeners Association will offer a $750 scholarship for high school seniors or others planning to attend a two- or four-year post-secondary institution on a full-time basis or current college students attending full-time. The scholarship recipient must be a resident of Columbia County or a graduate or soon-to-be graduate of a Columbia County high school who is majoring or minoring in horticulture, plant sciences, forestry, landscape architecture and design, agriculture education, or a closely-related field. A student attending a Farm & Industry short course could be considered.

The scholarship guidelines and application form available at http://columbia.uwex.edu/horticulture/high-school-scholarship.

The application deadline for the scholarships is March 15.