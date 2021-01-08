 Skip to main content
Sewage diverted to storm sewer
A contractor repairing a sanitary sewer lateral at 1925 New Piney Road, Portage, diverted about 750 gallons of sanitary sewage into a storm sewer inlet at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 7. The storm sewer flows into Silver Lake and the location of the storm sewer outfall is in a marshy area that is not frequented by anyone that uses the ice for recreational purposes. The potential for human exposure or contact is minimal. The issue that caused the sanitary sewer overflow is being fixed and will not result in any further overflows.

For more information, contact Aaron Jahncke at 608-742-2176 ext. 325.

