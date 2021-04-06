Sewing machines now available for checkout at library

Sewing machines are the most recent addition to a collection of extraordinary items that can be checked out from the Reedsburg Public Library free of charge. If anything has been learned from the pandemic, it is that there are a number of fulfilling hobbies and projects that can be completed at home and your library makes exploring these hobbies even easier.

Reedsburg Public Library acquired three Janome sewing machines through the generosity of Maday Delgado and “The Free Sewing Machine Project.” The machines have been used in library programming for Crafternoon events where participants have completed introductory sewing projects. According to library director, Sue Ann Kucher, “with our in-house events limited due to the pandemic, it seemed like the right time to make these machines available to our customers for checkout.”

The Janome sewing machines are easy to transport in sturdy plastic cases and are accompanied by an instruction manual and attachments for sewing buttonholes, zippers and garment hems, as well as a spool and bobbin of neutral color thread. Sewing machines for checkout are “tailor-made” for grandparents wanting to connect with grandchildren over a project they can do together, or an instruction session among friends where more than one sewing machine is needed.