Sewing machines now available for checkout at library

Sewing machines are the most recent addition to a collection of extraordinary items that can be checked out from the Reedsburg Public Library free of charge. If anything has been learned from the pandemic, it is that there are a number of fulfilling hobbies and projects that can be completed at home and your library makes exploring these hobbies even easier.
Reedsburg Public Library acquired three Janome sewing machines through the generosity of Maday Delgado and “The Free Sewing Machine Project.” The machines have been used in library programming for Crafternoon events where participants have completed introductory sewing projects. According to library director, Sue Ann Kucher, “with our in-house events limited due to the pandemic, it seemed like the right time to make these machines available to our customers for checkout.”
The Janome sewing machines are easy to transport in sturdy plastic cases and are accompanied by an instruction manual and attachments for sewing buttonholes, zippers and garment hems, as well as a spool and bobbin of neutral color thread. Sewing machines for checkout are “tailor-made” for grandparents wanting to connect with grandchildren over a project they can do together, or an instruction session among friends where more than one sewing machine is needed.
To checkout a sewing machine, all that is needed is a library card, a valid driver’s license and a completed equipment agreement. Sewing machines may be checked out for 14 days, and reserved in advance by calling and filling out the form ahead of time. The equipment agreement can be found on the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org under the “Services’’ tab.
The scope and variety of items found on the library’s equipment agreement will be astounding to many. Most of the items listed are available for the free 14 day checkout and include a Karaoke machine, a pocket-sized Flip Mino Camcorder, camera tripod, a cassette recorder and a photo/slide scanner. Items available for a free three day checkout include a presentation screen for meetings, and a large outdoor presentation screen for family or neighborhood events.
LED projectors are also available for checkout with a $5 per day rental fee. These have HDMI and VGA hookups to be used with computers and other devices. An overhead projector and slide projector are also popular items in this collection, especially as these devices become harder to find. The $5 rental fee covers periodic maintenance and eventual replacement of the equipment.
Along with the free and low-cost rental equipment, wattage meters and SD card readers are also available for checkout at Reedsburg Public Library. For more information, call the library at 768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
